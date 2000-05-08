The Truth will out

Pearson Television has given a green light to its syndicated version of To Tell the Truth. The revival of the classic game is coming for the 2000-2001 season and has now been cleared in more than 85% of the country.

To Tell the Truth has been sold in nine of the top 10 markets and is hosted by Seinfeld alum John O'Hurley (Mr. Peterman). Stations on board for the show's fall 2000 launch include WWOR-TV New York, KCAL-TV Los Angeles and WPWR-TV Chicago.