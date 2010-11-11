'Trust' Us: NBCU Won't Allow Employee Sharing at KWHY

NBC Universal has taken steps to assure regulators

that if it cannot spin-off KWHY-TV Los Angeles before the Comcast/NBCU merger

closes and has to put the station in a divestiture trust, the station will be insulated

from the "influence and control" of NBCU and the two other stations

it owns in the market.

Even deal critics are looking for a decision out

of the FCC and Justice Department on the proposed Comcast/NBCU joint venture by

next month, so the move may be in case the merger tire-kickers finish their vetting

before the potential buyers have finished theirs.

NBC's amendments to the trust agreement include

prohibiting any more sharing of employees among Spanish-language KWHY and

NBC-owned KVEA (also Spanish language) and KNBC, all in Los Angeles. NBCU

will also now use an outside appraiser to set a minimum bid price if the

station is divested out of the trust after the close of the sale.

That came in a filing with the FCC this week

in which the company said it had identified "several potential

buyers" for the station and is currently evaluating their offers. It enlisted

investment bank Moelis & Co. and the Minority Media & Telecommunications

Council to help find a buyer for the station with a particular emphasis on

minorities and women given that boosting minority media ownership would then be

an additional benefit of the Comcast deal.

NBC said back in May it would sell one of its

three L.A. stations--it chose independent Spanish-language KWHY--before closing

on its joint venture with Comcast, or barring that put the station in a

divestiture trust. NBC had originally asked the commission for a temporary,

six-month extension of its waiver of the FCC ownership rules to continue owning

three stations in the market, but then said it did not need the extra time andwould either sell it by the close or put it in the trust, Bahia Honda LLC.

NBC picked up co-located KVEA-KWHY in its purchase

of Telemundo in 2002.

In the filing, NBCU said that while the three

stations have been sharing personnel, after the closing, whatever employees are

mutually agreed upon to still be working for KWHY will no longer work for the

other two stations, and there will no longer be sharing of employees.

Employees of KWHY will be required to sign letters

agreeing to be accountable only to the trustee and are prohibited from

contacting NBC or its L.A. stations about operation or management of the

station.

The move by NBCU was in part to address criticisms

of the trust raised by Free Press, which included sharing resources among the

stations.

When NBC bought Telemundo in 2002, it agreed to

keep KWHY and KVEA's programming strategies and sales separate, which it says

it has done. But it calls the degree to which some functions and facilities are

shared outside those prohibitions "reasonable business decisions"

that do not violate the Telemundo order.

Another of Free Press's criticisms was that NBCU

would price the station too high so that it would have to be put in trust, part

of what the group called "a thinly veiled attempt to retain the station indefinitely

while stalling until such time as they can lobby the Commission to change its

duopoly rules"

While NBCU said in its filing that the allegation

was without merit, it also said was changing the trust to limit NBCU's ability

to set a minimum bid price for the station with new language that says that

price "must be consistent with the market value of the station as

established by an independent broker or appraiser."

"[T]hese amendments to the Trust Agreement,

coupled with NBCU's current efforts to divest Station KWHY, should put to rest

any lingering concerns parties may have regarding the proposal to place the

station in a divestiture trust should NBCU be unable to complete the

divestiture before closing the Comcast/NBCU Transaction."

A Free Press spokesperson was not available for

comment at press time as to whether its criticisms have been assuaged.