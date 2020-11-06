Trump Ties Twitter Attacks to Sec. 230

As it looked like Pennsylvania would join Georgia in flipping to a Biden lead in ballot counting, a result that if eventually confirmed would make his opponent Joe Biden the next President, Donald Trump took to Twitter to slam Twitter for its continued flagging of his tweets that the election was a fraud, tying it to his ongoing effort to regulate social media.

That came after Twitter flagged three more of his tweets overnight, all linked to video of his press conference Thursday night, in which he challenged the integrity of the election saying it was a fraud and that election officials were part of a corrupt Democratic machine, blaming "big money, big media, and big tech."

"Twitter is out of control," the President tweeted, "made possible through the government gift of Sec. 230."

Related: Twitter Flags More Trump Election Tweets

That is the immunity from civil liability over most third party content that allows Twitter to remove or flag content, as well as to leave it up, without fear of lawsuits.

Per Twitter's Civic Integrity Policy," it does not allow its site to be used for content it concludes is "manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes."

The President has asked the FCC to find a way to regulate content under Sec. 230 to prevent what he has alleged is bias against conservative speech, prompted in part by Twitter's earlier flagging of his tweets on mail-in voting and protests as, respectively, deceptive and potentially inciting violence.