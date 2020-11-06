Trump Challenges Integrity of Election

President Trump went to the White House press room Thursday evening (Nov. 5) to claim the ballot-counting was a fraud and say he would be challenging results, perhaps all the way up to the Supreme Court.

The President said: "If you count the legal votes, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us."

Trump blamed interference from "big money, big media and big Tech" for what he has said was a fraudulent election filled with irregularities regarding the mail-in ballots he has long said were a problem and are now being counted with the majority going to Joe Biden.

Trump said there had been a lot of "shenanigans" and that the courts would likely have to resolve the election.

He said the election officials overseeing ballot counting in Pennsylvania and other key states were all part of "a corrupt Democrat machine..."

But he also celebrated the fact that no incumbent Republican House member lost their seat and Republicans looked like they might be holding on to the Senate, apparently having no issues with the election down ballot.