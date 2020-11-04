Twitter Flags More Trump Election Tweets

Twitter has flagged two more Trump tweets moved them behind a "view" link after the President continued to challenge the legitimacy of the election.



The President had tweeted: "Last night I was leading, often solidly, in many key States, in almost all instances Democrat run & controlled. Then, one by one, they started to magically disappear as surprise ballot dumps were counted. VERY STRANGE, and the “pollsters” got it completely & historically wrong!"



As well as his retweet of this comment about the vote that "This is reason enough to go to court. No honest person can look at this and say it's normal and un-concerning.…" with the President's all caps addition: "WHAT IS THIS ALL ABOUT?"



At press time, that made a total of three of the President's tweets that twitter labeled this way: "Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process."



Per Twitter's Civil Integrity Policy," it does not allow its site to be used for content it concludes is "manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes."



It was similar flagging of the President's tweets on mail-in voting and protests earlier in the year that prompted the President to call on the FCC to regulate social media sites, arguing they were trying to censor him and other Republicans in an effort to aid his Democratic opponents.



The President signed an executive order Thursday (May 29) in an effort to regulate Twitter and other social media platforms generally because of perceived anti-conservative bias and specifically because twitter had flagged his Tweets about mail-in ballots being a fraud and an opportunity for his opponents to steal the upcoming election.