Trump Media Company Planning 'TMTG+,' a 'Non-Woke Alternative' to 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and 'Stranger Things'

Defining the broadly appealing mass-audience content found on Netflix and Disney Plus as simply too "woke" to serve their supposed silent majority of conservative and libertarian followers, Donald Trump and his media company are planning an "alternative" streaming service.

As detailed in an SEC filing from Trump Media and Technology Group, the so-called "TMTG+" will be similar in concept to Netflix and Disney Plus, but“will provide a platform for conservative and/or libertarian views, and otherwise cancelled content from other broadcast television and/or digital streaming platforms.

“TMTG intends to produce or acquire entertainment simply for entertainment’s sake. TMTG’s programming will thus provide a non-woke alternative to the programs offered by streaming services that operate in an increasingly politicized environment," the company adds. "TMTG will not censor the creators of entertainment for TMTG+, nor will it insist that its programming push some particular political ideology.”

Also in the filing, TMTG says that it observes “an acute need for quality programming that does not lecture its viewers or only present one ‘acceptable’ approach to a topic. Entertainers and creators have frequently been agents for change in our society. Large media conglomerates become increasingly monolithic in their views, cancelling those who disagree with the prevailing narrative. TMTG believes that embracing diverse perspectives will differentiate TMTG+ in the current crowded media and entertainment marketplace.”

TMTG, which recently launched Twitter far right alternative Truth Social, is in the process of merging with special purpose acquisition company Digital World Acquisition for the purpose of going public. It has raised around $1 billion through various private investors.