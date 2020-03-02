Cox's Contour Launches True Royalty TV

Subscription video on demand service True Royalty TV has launched on Cox Contour TV, executives from both parties said Monday.

The $5.99 per month service, which features original and acquired content surrounding the British Royal Family, will be featured as part of the Cox Contour TV programming lineup. In addition to content about the British Royal Family, True Royalty TV features documentaries and docudramas about other Monarchies around the world, said the network.

“The launch on Cox is a tremendous step forward for True Royalty TV ... we have tapped into a specialized content sector that has a massive fan base – a fact that our platform partners have come to fully appreciate,” said Gregor Angus, True Royalty TV CEO and co-founder in a statement. “Our distribution on this platform will be vital in our continued growth in the US in the months and years to come.”