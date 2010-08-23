'True Blood' Stars Added to Emmys Presenter Lineup

Click here for more 2010 Emmys coverage



True Blood stars Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgard are the latest additions to the Primetime Emmys presenter lineup,the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced Monday.

The stars, whose show is up for Best Drama, will join previously announced presenters Will Arnett,

Stephen Colbert, Edie Falco, Tina Fey, Laurence Fishburne, Ricky Gervais, Jon

Hamm, January Jones, John Krasinski, LL Cool J, Julianna Margulies, Joel

McHale, Matthew Morrison, Eva Longoria Parker, Jim Parsons, Matthew Perry, Keri

Russell, Blair Underwood and Sofia Vergara to hand out trophies at the 62 Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Aug. 29.

The ceremony will air live coast-to-coast on NBC beginning at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.