Tristani shuffles and adds to staff

FCC Commissioner Gloria Tristani has named William Friedman, currently a private attorney in Tristani's home state, New Mexico, senior legal adviser for mass media and cable. Friedman, who takes his post in mid-June, will replace Rick Chessen.

Friedman previously served as director of the New Mexico Organic Commodity Commission and counsel for the New Mexico Senate Judiciary Committee.

Chessen has recused himself from most mass media- and cable-related matters, so Deborah Klein will serve as interim mass media and cable adviser. She is chief of the Cable Services Bureau's consumer protection and competition division.