Tristani eyes Senate run

Outgoing FCC commissioner Gloria Tristani, a Democrat, plans to run for the

U.S. Senate seat currently held by New Mexico Republican Pete Domenici in

2002.

Tristani announced her plans after receiving an award from the New Mexico

Internet Professionals Association and the New Mexico Alliance for Affordable

Phones.

In order to take on Domenici, Tristani must win the state's Democratic

primary.

Tristani plans to leave the Federal Communications Commission by the end of

the year, but she has not set a specific date.