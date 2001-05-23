Tristani eyes Senate run
Outgoing FCC commissioner Gloria Tristani, a Democrat, plans to run for the
U.S. Senate seat currently held by New Mexico Republican Pete Domenici in
2002.
Tristani announced her plans after receiving an award from the New Mexico
Internet Professionals Association and the New Mexico Alliance for Affordable
Phones.
In order to take on Domenici, Tristani must win the state's Democratic
primary.
Tristani plans to leave the Federal Communications Commission by the end of
the year, but she has not set a specific date.
