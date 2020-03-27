Trish Regan Out at Fox Business

Trish Regan has exited Fox Business Network, Fox confirmed Friday.

Regan said she was leaving to spend more time with her family during the current crisis, but the exit comes only a couple weeks after she got blowback for saying coronavirus concerns were a "scam" propagated by foes of President Trump.

"Fox Business has parted ways with Trish Regan - we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors," said Fox Business in a statement. "We will continue our reduced live prime time schedule for the foreseeable future in an effort to allocate staff resources to continuous breaking news coverage on the Coronavirus crisis."

"I have enjoyed my time at Fox and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times," said Regan in a statement. "I am grateful to my incredible team at Fox Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career."