Trio Unveils New Shows
By Staff
Trio pulled the wraps off four new programming efforts Wednesday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles.
On Jan. 17, Trio will premiere a series of 14 restored films from the American Film Theatre’s vaults. On Jan. 25, Trio debuts Parking Lot, a limited series that looks at the world of fandom based on a 1980s cult film of the same name.
In February, the network will show Feeding the Beast: The 24-Hour News Revolution. The original documentary from former news personality Linda Ellerbee examines the history and impact of the 24-hour television news cycle.
In March, Trio will feature Uncovered a monthlong tribute to rare and never-before-seen TV shows, including Shocked, a documentary about South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Autopsy, featuring the first autopsy performed before a live audience since 1830.
