Trio Unveils New Shows

Trio pulled the wraps off four new programming efforts Wednesday at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles.

On Jan. 17, Trio will premiere a series of 14 restored films from the American Film Theatre’s vaults. On Jan. 25, Trio debuts Parking Lot, a limited series that looks at the world of fandom based on a 1980s cult film of the same name.

In February, the network will show Feeding the Beast: The 24-Hour News Revolution. The original documentary from former news personality Linda Ellerbee examines the history and impact of the 24-hour television news cycle.

In March, Trio will feature Uncovered a monthlong tribute to rare and never-before-seen TV shows, including Shocked, a documentary about South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and Autopsy, featuring the first autopsy performed before a live audience since 1830.