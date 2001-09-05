Trio taps Klensch as style swami

Television fashion maven Elsa Klensch has signed on to cover 2002 fashion collections for Trio, USA Network's digital arts network.

For 20 years, Klensch covered fashion and style for CNN, including anchoring Style with Elsa Klensch, which launched in 1980. She resigned from CNN earlier this year amid layoffs.

Klensch will host six one-hour episodes of Trio World Fashion Tour highlighting in hottest trends for spring and summer 2002. The first episode of premieres on Sept. 16.

- Allison Romano