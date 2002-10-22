Trio revives canceled shows
Looking for treasures in the great scrap heap of television, Trio will devote
one month to series canceled by the broadcast networks.
Themed "Brilliant, but Cancelled," Trio in December will air episodes from
series including Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Now and Again, Action, The Gun,
The Famous Teddy Z and Profit, plus cable series TV Funhouse.
The arts and culture network will also air three documentary and interview
shows about developing TV.
Separately, Trio has licensed old episodes of NBC's Late Night with David
Letterman. After two marathon stunts Thanksgiving weekend and around New
Year's Day, Trio will strip 80 episodes at 10 p.m. EST.
