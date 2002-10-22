Trio revives canceled shows

Looking for treasures in the great scrap heap of television, Trio will devote

one month to series canceled by the broadcast networks.

Themed "Brilliant, but Cancelled," Trio in December will air episodes from

series including Kolchak: The Night Stalker, Now and Again, Action, The Gun,

The Famous Teddy Z and Profit, plus cable series TV Funhouse.

The arts and culture network will also air three documentary and interview

shows about developing TV.

Separately, Trio has licensed old episodes of NBC's Late Night with David

Letterman. After two marathon stunts Thanksgiving weekend and around New

Year's Day, Trio will strip 80 episodes at 10 p.m. EST.