Trio goes pop

Trio, Universal Television's digital arts channel, is rebranding to push its

emphasis on pop culture.

Come June, Trio will adopt a new tag line: "pop, culture, tv."

The network will also get a new logo.

On the programming end, Trio is pushing its monthly "tentpole" programming

stunts.

Up for June are "Uncensored Comedies."

Trio will air three original specials -- including Uncensored Comedy: That's Not

Funny! and Sick Humor and Outlaw Comic: The Censoring of Bill Hicks,

hosted by Janeane Garofalo -- along with host of acquisitions.

July's focus is country music with a weeklong "Country Is Cool" stunt

headlined by four-hour original Lost Highway: The History of American

Country.

Come September, a popular Trio stunt -- "Brilliant But Cancelled," which

showcases failed TV shows -- returns as a strip series.

Airing weekdays at 8 p.m. EST, Brilliant But Cancelled will air

episodes of canceled shows. No word on specific shows yet.