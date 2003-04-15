Trio goes pop
Trio, Universal Television's digital arts channel, is rebranding to push its
emphasis on pop culture.
Come June, Trio will adopt a new tag line: "pop, culture, tv."
The network will also get a new logo.
On the programming end, Trio is pushing its monthly "tentpole" programming
stunts.
Up for June are "Uncensored Comedies."
Trio will air three original specials -- including Uncensored Comedy: That's Not
Funny! and Sick Humor and Outlaw Comic: The Censoring of Bill Hicks,
hosted by Janeane Garofalo -- along with host of acquisitions.
July's focus is country music with a weeklong "Country Is Cool" stunt
headlined by four-hour original Lost Highway: The History of American
Country.
Come September, a popular Trio stunt -- "Brilliant But Cancelled," which
showcases failed TV shows -- returns as a strip series.
Airing weekdays at 8 p.m. EST, Brilliant But Cancelled will air
episodes of canceled shows. No word on specific shows yet.
