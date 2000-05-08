Trinity Broadcasting won its fight to keep its Miami TV license. A federal appeals court on May 5 overturned the FCC's 1999 revocation of Trinity's permit. The agency charged Trinity with setting up an illegal front company to take advantage of a minority investment program. The court ruled that the FCC had failed to spell out what level of minority control was required to qualify. Still, the FCC's case was not without heavy costs for Trinity. Previously, the company agreed pay $31 million to outside parties challenging the religious network's fitness to hold several other licenses.