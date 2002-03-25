Trilling signs up for Porn N' Chicken

Veteran TV director Lawrence Trilling has signed on to direct Comedy

Central's first original movie, Porn N' Chicken. Trilling -- who has worked

on network hits Scrubs, Felicity and Ed -- will also rewrite

the script.

The movie -- about a secret society at Yale University where students watch porn

films naked while eating fried chicken -- is slated to air in the third quarter.

Comedy is planning to make two or three $3 million original movies per

year.