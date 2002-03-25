Trilling signs up for Porn N' Chicken
Veteran TV director Lawrence Trilling has signed on to direct Comedy
Central's first original movie, Porn N' Chicken. Trilling -- who has worked
on network hits Scrubs, Felicity and Ed -- will also rewrite
the script.
The movie -- about a secret society at Yale University where students watch porn
films naked while eating fried chicken -- is slated to air in the third quarter.
Comedy is planning to make two or three $3 million original movies per
year.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.