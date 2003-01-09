Tribune ups Mullen
Tribune Co. named Patrick Mullen president of Tribune Broadcasting.
Mullen, who has been Tribune Television president since March 2001, will
oversee the company's 24 television stations, its entertainment division and
radio station WGN(AM) in Chicago. Mullen joined Tribune Television in 1998 as
regional vice president, overseeing six Fox affiliates.
"Pat has provided great leadership for our television stations," Tribune president and CEO Dennis
FitzSimons said. "He spearheaded our
pending acquisitions of KPLR-TV in St. Louis and KWBP-TV in Portland [Ore.]. And since
joining Tribune in 1998, Pat has demonstrated time and again that he has the
talent, experience and dedication that are essential for success in the media
industry."
