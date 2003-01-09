Tribune ups Mullen

Tribune Co. named Patrick Mullen president of Tribune Broadcasting.

Mullen, who has been Tribune Television president since March 2001, will

oversee the company's 24 television stations, its entertainment division and

radio station WGN(AM) in Chicago. Mullen joined Tribune Television in 1998 as

regional vice president, overseeing six Fox affiliates.

"Pat has provided great leadership for our television stations," Tribune president and CEO Dennis

FitzSimons said. "He spearheaded our

pending acquisitions of KPLR-TV in St. Louis and KWBP-TV in Portland [Ore.]. And since

joining Tribune in 1998, Pat has demonstrated time and again that he has the

talent, experience and dedication that are essential for success in the media

industry."