Tribune TV earnings drop

Tribune Co.'s TV division Friday reported a 20 percent pretax earnings drop
to $426 million for full-year 2001 on a 10 percent revenue decline to $1.13
billion.

The company reported both full-year and fourth-quarter results.

For the fourth quarter, pretax TV profits were down 31 percent to $99 million
on a 15 percent revenue dip to $279 million.