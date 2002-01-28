Tribune TV earnings drop
Tribune Co.'s TV division Friday reported a 20 percent pretax earnings drop
to $426 million for full-year 2001 on a 10 percent revenue decline to $1.13
billion.
The company reported both full-year and fourth-quarter results.
For the fourth quarter, pretax TV profits were down 31 percent to $99 million
on a 15 percent revenue dip to $279 million.
