Tribune Tribute to Davy Jones

Tribune's multicast broadcast network, Antenna TV, is

planning a weekend tribute to late Monkees band member Davy Jones, who died of

cardiac arrest Wednesday.

The tribute will begin with a Saturday noon airing of the Monkees

theatrical film, Head, followed by a

marathon airing of the 58 episodes of The

Monkees 1960s TV series, bookended by a repeat airing of Head at 9 p.m.

Antenna TV airs on Tribune's WGN Chicago multicast channel

(9.2), WPIX New York (11.4) and KTLA TV Los Angeles (5.2) and on 50-plus broadcast

affiliates, reaching a total 58% of the country.