Tribune Tribute to Davy Jones
Tribune's multicast broadcast network, Antenna TV, is
planning a weekend tribute to late Monkees band member Davy Jones, who died of
cardiac arrest Wednesday.
The tribute will begin with a Saturday noon airing of the Monkees
theatrical film, Head, followed by a
marathon airing of the 58 episodes of The
Monkees 1960s TV series, bookended by a repeat airing of Head at 9 p.m.
Antenna TV airs on Tribune's WGN Chicago multicast channel
(9.2), WPIX New York (11.4) and KTLA TV Los Angeles (5.2) and on 50-plus broadcast
affiliates, reaching a total 58% of the country.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.