Tribune sells radio stations to Entercom

Tribune Co., the No. 2 newspaper publisher and owner of 23 major-market

television stations, agreed to sell three radio stations to Entercom

Communications Corp. for $180 million, the companies said Wednesday, Reuters

reports.

Tribune said it will seek to identify 'suitable television assets' to buy in

an exchange transaction.

Further details were not immediately available.

Under the agreement, Entercom will manage the stations -- all in Denver --

for as long as three years, after which it will have the right to buy the

stations, the companies said.

Entercom, based in Bala Cynwyd, Pa., said it will own 100 radio stations in

19 markets upon completion of the deal.

Tribune said it agreed to sell the stations because of rapid consolidation of

the Denver radio market and in order to 'expand our television group in the

future.'