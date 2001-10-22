Tribune scores FremantleMedia trio
Tribune Entertainment is close to acquiring FremantleMedia's (formerly
Pearson) three syndicated first-run game shows: Family Feud, Card Sharks; and To Tell the Truth.
Insiders say FremantleMedia has had discussions with a number of syndicators and studios about a variety of deals, but this one only covers the first-run product on air.
The company still owns the vast Goodman-Todman TV game show library and produces Price is Right for CBS.
Neither side was commenting. - Joe Schlosser
