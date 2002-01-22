Tribune renews Mutant X , City Guys
Tribune Entertainment has renewed action hour Mutant X and half-hour off-net comedy strip City Guys.
It will be the second seasons for both.
Mutant X has been cleared in 93 percent of the country (164 markets, including
49 of the top 50).
In addition to the Tribune Station Group, stations clearing the show include
KBWB-TV San Francisco, WDWB-TV Detroit and KDNL-TV St. Louis.
City Guys has also been cleared on the Tribune Group, as well as KMWB-TV
Minneapolis, WBNX-TV Cleveland and WJZY-TV Charlotte, N.C.
The show is now cleared in 92 percent of the country (187 markets, including 47 of the
top 50).
