Tribune renews Mutant X , City Guys

Tribune Entertainment has renewed action hour Mutant X and half-hour off-net comedy strip City Guys.

It will be the second seasons for both.

Mutant X has been cleared in 93 percent of the country (164 markets, including

49 of the top 50).

In addition to the Tribune Station Group, stations clearing the show include

KBWB-TV San Francisco, WDWB-TV Detroit and KDNL-TV St. Louis.

City Guys has also been cleared on the Tribune Group, as well as KMWB-TV

Minneapolis, WBNX-TV Cleveland and WJZY-TV Charlotte, N.C.

The show is now cleared in 92 percent of the country (187 markets, including 47 of the

top 50).