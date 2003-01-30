Tribune renews Andromeda , Mutant X

Tribune Entertainment has renewed weekly action hours

Gene Roddenberry's Andromeda and Mutant X for next year, president and CEO Dick Askin said.

Andromeda, starring Kevin Sorbo, was renewed for its fourth year in 148

markets covering 88 percent of the country.

Mutant X, starring John Shea, Victoria Pratt and Victor Webster, was

renewed for its third season in 103 markets covering 76 percent of the country.

Tribune distributes the shows on a barter split of eight national minutes and

six local.

In national Nielsen Media Research ratings for the week ending Jan, 19, Andromeda

did a 1.8 and Mutant X a 1.9.