Tribune Re-Launching Studio With Matt Cherniss at Helm

Tribune has named Warner Bros. executive Matt Cherniss president/general

manager of WGN America and the newly formed Tribune Studios.

Cherniss, 40, will be responsible for overall strategy,

execution and day-to-day strategy operations of both properties, based in Los

Angeles, and report to Tribune CEO Peter Liguori. He'll oversee the development

of original content for WGN America and Tribune's 23 local TV stations.

Julio Marenghi, who has headed WGN America since 2009, will

now be president of broadcast media sales, overseeing ad sales for the

company's local stations and WGN Radio in Chicago.

The hire reunites Cherniss and Liguori, who worked together

at FX. And just like The Shield put FX on the map in 2002, Cherniss will

be tasked with finding that breakout piece of programming that can redefine WGN

America.

"It all begins with one show," Cherniss told B&C.

"It starts that process of building WGN America to be on the same level with

all the other general entertainment networks out there."

Liguori and Cherniss had few details to share about what

viewers they will target with the revamped network, preferring to focus on

letting the programming lead them to an audience. Cherniss did say that both

scripted and unscripted will eventually be a part of the mix.

"It's difficult for us at this point to get into any

specific targets," Liguori said. "Matt, who has a research background, will do

some digging. We'll see where there's some white space and we will make our

case internally and to the creative community of who we should go after and who

we can draw into our network."

The syndicated shows that Tribune has in the works like Bill Cunningham and co-productions with

CBS on Arsenio Hall and The Test will fall under the new Tribune

Studios.

Tribune Studios will start with producing content for its

own stations, but Liguori said the arrangement allows for the beta testing and

marketing of new programming on its stations with the opportunity to expand to

other station groups, or WGN America, in the case of a hit show.

"Clearly the goal is they will develop with our

stations and our stations in mind and WGNA," he said. "However, great content

conquers all and if it's on our local stations we should monetize it and have

it go out to others."