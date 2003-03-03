Tribune promotes Donnelly, Fuller

Cindy Donnelly and Taylor Fuller have been promoted at Tribune Entertainment

Co.

Donnelly becomes vice president of advertiser sales at Tribune in New York,

said Clark Morehouse, senior VP of advertiser sales.

Donnelly has been at Tribune since 2000 as director of advertising sales.

Prior to that, she was VP of sales planning for Internet service

provider NetZero, spent five years as VP of sales operations and

director of advertising sales at Studios USA and spent 10 years as financial

director of media sales for Warner Bros. Domestic Television.

Fuller becomes VP of Western regional sales, said Steve

Mulderrig, Tribune's senior VP and general sales manager.

Fuller is responsible for all sales and distribution of Tribune product in

Texas, Arizona and California, and he will be based on Los Angeles.

Fuller joined Tribune in 1993.

Prior to that, he worked at Twentieth Television, was a sales executive at

NBC's Memphis, Tenn., affiliate, and was a national sales representative for syndicated

program Ebony Jet Showcase in Chicago.