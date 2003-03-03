Tribune promotes Donnelly, Fuller
Cindy Donnelly and Taylor Fuller have been promoted at Tribune Entertainment
Co.
Donnelly becomes vice president of advertiser sales at Tribune in New York,
said Clark Morehouse, senior VP of advertiser sales.
Donnelly has been at Tribune since 2000 as director of advertising sales.
Prior to that, she was VP of sales planning for Internet service
provider NetZero, spent five years as VP of sales operations and
director of advertising sales at Studios USA and spent 10 years as financial
director of media sales for Warner Bros. Domestic Television.
Fuller becomes VP of Western regional sales, said Steve
Mulderrig, Tribune's senior VP and general sales manager.
Fuller is responsible for all sales and distribution of Tribune product in
Texas, Arizona and California, and he will be based on Los Angeles.
Fuller joined Tribune in 1993.
Prior to that, he worked at Twentieth Television, was a sales executive at
NBC's Memphis, Tenn., affiliate, and was a national sales representative for syndicated
program Ebony Jet Showcase in Chicago.
