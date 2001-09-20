Tribune, Paramount forego makegoods

Following the lead of other syndicators, Tribune Entertainment and Paramount are telling stations they won't seek make goods on last week's preempted programming.

Everyone likely lost a good amount of advertising barter revenue last week because of preemptions for coverage of the terrorist attacks. But Tribune, which skews more toward weekend action hours than strips, may have been hurt less than other studios. Several stations reverted back to more regular programming schedules on Saturday.

Tribune launched new first-run strip Talk or Walk this week. NBC Enterprises, Twentieth Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television are among the syndicators not seeking make goods. - Susanne Ault and John Eggerton