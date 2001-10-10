Tribune mulls NATPE status

Tribune Entertainment is now on the fence about whether it will be on the

floor at NATPE in Las Vegas.

Dick Askin, Tribune's CEO and a NATPE board member, says

the worsening economic outlook since Sept. 11 led him to rethink their exhibit

strategy.

"We are a firm supporter of NATPE. But we are exploring other options. We have to," he says, adding that, "the market conditions have been just so dismal."

Askin suggests it doesn't make sense to be on the floor

when the major syndication action is going to be happening someplace else.

With seven major syndicators officially headed to the Venetian, 'you have to make the assumption' that that's where a lot of your clients are going to be, he says. - Susanne Ault