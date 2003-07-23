Tribune lands DreamWorks syndie deal

Starting in 2006, Tribune Co. has acquired exclusive distribution and barter

rights for DreamWorks SKG’s feature-film library, which includes 34 mainly

stellar titles that did $6 billion in total in box-office business.

The films include Saving Private Ryan, American Beauty, Gladiator, Shrek

and Road to Perdition, among many others.

The immediate beneficiary: The films will get plays in 22 major markets where

Tribune owns stations, and also on its cable channel, WGN Superstation, giving

advertisers a wide window.

An elated Dick Askin, president and CEO of Tribune Entertainment, said he

hopes the alliance leads to other collaborations with DreamWorks.

Askin said Tribune probably won’t put the package on the market until

sometime in 2004, but even without other stations, "Tribune’s station

group adds a lot of market force to the studio."