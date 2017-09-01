Tribune Donates $100K to Harvey Relief Fund

The Tribune Media Company Charitable Foundation said it will donate $100,000 to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, administered by the Greater Houston Community Foundation. The donation will assist relief efforts in Houston and the surrounding area following the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.

TheTV industry has contributed millions of dollars in cash and in-kind servicesto help victims of Hurricane Harvey, which first made land fall in Southern Texas on Aug. 25, dumping more than 50 inches of rain on parts of the area, causing widespread flooding and devastation.



At last count,more than 40 people lost their livesas a result of the storm, a figure that is expected to grow as flood waters recede.



