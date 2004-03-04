Tribune to Distribute South Park

Tribune Entertainment is going to handle most of the off-cable distribution of Debmar Studios’ South Park, the two companies said Thursday.

Under the agreement, Debmar will distribute the Comedy Central’s animated hit in the top-30 markets, while Tribune takes care of distribution for the rest of the country and sell all the ad time.

The show will premiere as a strip in fall 2005 and has been cleared in more than 60% of the country, including 19 of the top 20 markets, on stations from the Tribune, Viacom, Cox, Belo, Sinclair and Weigel station groups.

The show is offered to stations for cash-plus-barter.