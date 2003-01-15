Tribune, DIC ink deal

Program distributor Tribune Entertainment Co. has signed a deal with kids'

programming producer and syndicator DIC Entertainment Corp. to sell the barter ad time

in DIC productions slated to air starting in the fall of 2003.

Tribune will also handle back-room operational services for DIC, including

contract administration and research services.

Tribune sells the ad time for a number of third-party distributors including,

the Hearst Entertainment Corp. library, Universal Worldwide Television, October Moon,

Telco Productions and FremantleMedia North America.

Since its founding in 1983, DIC has produced more than 100 series and 3,000

episodes of kids' shows.