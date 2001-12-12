Tribune clears psychic syndie

Tribune Entertainment officially announced that its bringing out a daily

series with psychic James Van Praagh and that the show has been cleared in

nearly 60% of the U.S. for next season.

Beyond With James Van Praagh has been sold in 48 markets, including deals

with the major co-owned Tribune Broadcasting stations in New York, Los Angeles,

Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Indianapolis.

Van Praagh is a best-selling author (Talking to Heaven) and famed

psychic.

CBS is currently developing a four-hour primetime miniseries on Van Praagh's

life that will star Ted Danson.

Tribune executives say the show will feature audience readings, one-on-one

celebrity readings and on-location investigations.

Kari Sagin, whose credits include The Maury Povich Show and Sally

Jessy Raphael, has been named executive producer.