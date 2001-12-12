Tribune clears psychic syndie
Tribune Entertainment officially announced that its bringing out a daily
series with psychic James Van Praagh and that the show has been cleared in
nearly 60% of the U.S. for next season.
Beyond With James Van Praagh has been sold in 48 markets, including deals
with the major co-owned Tribune Broadcasting stations in New York, Los Angeles,
Chicago, Boston, Atlanta and Indianapolis.
Van Praagh is a best-selling author (Talking to Heaven) and famed
psychic.
CBS is currently developing a four-hour primetime miniseries on Van Praagh's
life that will star Ted Danson.
Tribune executives say the show will feature audience readings, one-on-one
celebrity readings and on-location investigations.
Kari Sagin, whose credits include The Maury Povich Show and Sally
Jessy Raphael, has been named executive producer.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.