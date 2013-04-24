Tribune Broadcasting Taps Zimmer as President of Distribution

Tribune Co. has hired Dana Zimmer to head affiliate sales efforts for Tribune Broadcasting.

As president of distribution for Tribune Broadcasting, Zimmer, who had been working at NBCU, will oversee distribution of the company's broadcast and television content portfolio to cable, satellite and telco providers.

Zimmer, who will assume her new duties on May 13 and report to Tribune CEO Peter Liguori, is responsible for oversight of the strategy, execution and day-to-day management of Tribune's relationships with all of its affiliate partners.

