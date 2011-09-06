Tribune Broadcasting Names Cook Strategic Advisor
Tribune Broadcasting has named Bob Cook strategic advisor, reporting to Nils
Larsen, the division's president and CEO.
Cook will work alongside the division's management team
to help expand sales efforts and develop and distribute original programming to
strengthen Tribune's businesses.
"Bob brings not only a
long and distinguished record of accomplishment, he also brings a fresh
perspective and a variety of new and interesting ideas about where the industry
is heading and how we should position our broadcast operations for long-term
success," said Larsen. "I'm excited to have Bob join our team and I look
forward to working with him."
Cook's advisory company MBN, Inc. has worked with
entertainment companies to assist with marketing and acquisition. Prior to MBN,
Cook served as president of Twentieth Television, the syndication sales and
production arm of News Corporation's broadcast and cable operations at Fox
Television for almost ten years. Among his awards include Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, to which he was named in
October 2008.
