Tribune Broadcasting Names Cook Strategic Advisor

Tribune Broadcasting has named Bob Cook strategic advisor, reporting to Nils

Larsen, the division's president and CEO.

Cook will work alongside the division's management team

to help expand sales efforts and develop and distribute original programming to

strengthen Tribune's businesses.

"Bob brings not only a

long and distinguished record of accomplishment, he also brings a fresh

perspective and a variety of new and interesting ideas about where the industry

is heading and how we should position our broadcast operations for long-term

success," said Larsen. "I'm excited to have Bob join our team and I look

forward to working with him."

Cook's advisory company MBN, Inc. has worked with

entertainment companies to assist with marketing and acquisition. Prior to MBN,

Cook served as president of Twentieth Television, the syndication sales and

production arm of News Corporation's broadcast and cable operations at Fox

Television for almost ten years. Among his awards include Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame, to which he was named in

October 2008.