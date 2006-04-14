Tribune Adds Newscast in New Orleans

Tribune Broadcasting’s New Orleans TV stations, which were devastated by Hurricane Katrina last summer, are adding a new 9 p.m. newscast.

Tribune-owned ABC affiliate WGNO will produce the newscast for its sister WB station, WNOL, which will become a CW station this fall. The news, titled “ABC26 News at 9 on WB38,” will be anchored by WGNO’s Michael Hill.

WGNO’s late-news offering is a traditional 10 p.m. newscast.

Both stations have been working under difficult conditions since Hurricane Katrina, which damaged their downtown facility beyond repair. After the storm, the newscasts had to be produced from locations in the field, while production was housed in temporary trailers. Sales staff and business functions moved temporarily to suburban offices, and the master control was run out of other Tribune stations, including flagship WGN Chicago. Since then, the stations have been looking for new facilities.

The additional newscast is a sign of Tribune’s commitment to the market, the company says. WGNO has produced two live mayoral debates and will air a third April 18.