Tribune Adds DreamWorks Titles

Tribune Entertainment has acquired exclusive syndication rights to 10 additional movies from DreamWorks SKG, including Seabiscuit, The Ring, Old School, Catch Me if You Can and House of Sand and Fog.

The new titles are in addition to the 34 titles Tribune acquired last July from Dreamworks.

In addition to selling the movie packages in syndication, Tribune will handle the barter advertising sales.

The Dreamworks films will start airing on broadcast TV starting in 2006. The package is cleared in 70% of the country, including on Tribune's TV stations.