Tribeca Enterprises Taps Green For Strategic Partnerships

Tribeca Enterprises has tapped Todd Green to be V.P. of strategic partnerships. Green comes to Tribeca from Rainbow Media, where he helped build that company's cable distribution and expanded its presence on new platforms.

"I'm delighted to welcome Todd," said Adam Sloan, EVP of sales, marketing, and strategic partnerships, to whom Green will report. "Filmmakers and entertainment enthusiasts have been looking for new ways to find and experience film. Todd will play a critical role in leveraging the Tribeca brand to develop relationships with online channels, cable operators and advertisers to support the growth of this market."

Tribeca Enterprises is the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, among other ventures.