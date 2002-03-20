Trending

Trib picks Nix

By

Mashawn Nix, formerly supervising producer for Columbia-TriStar TV's
cancelled Men are from Mars, Women are from Venus, has joined Tribune
Entertainment as director, unscripted and reality programming and
development.

That will include Beyond with James Van Praagh, the syndicated hour hosted by
the 'psychic' and targeted for fall 2002.

Before joining Columbia, where she was also a senior producer on Donnie
& Marie, Nix's production credits included NBC's Leeza and Fox's
Liars.