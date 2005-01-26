Trek Tracking 90% Clearance

Paramount has cleared off-UPN one-hour drama Star Trek: Enterprise in more than 90% of the country for a fall syndicated launch.

The series is cleared in 49 of the top 50 markets, including top-market stations WNBC New York, KNBC Los Angeles, WCVB Boston, WSB ATlanta, WXYZ Detroit, KTRK Houston, and WISH Indianapolis.

Station groups committing one or more stations to the show include Viacom, NBC U, ABC, Cox, Scripps-Howard, Sinclair, Tribune, Emmis, Hearst, Lin, Raycom, Pegasus, and Clear Channel.