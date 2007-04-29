Treadway Tapped to Host Crosswords

Ty Treadway, who plays Dr. Colin MacIver on ABC’s One Life to Live and co-hosts SOAPnet’s lifestyle talk show Soap Talk with Lisa Rinna, has been tapped as host of Program Partners and Merv Griffin Entertainment’s new fall 2007 game show, Let’s Play Crosswords.

Meanwhile, Griffin has named Raymond J. Brune and Andrew Yani, co-heads of TV for MGE, to oversee the half-hour syndicated strip. Brennan Huntington will serve as show runner, Robert W. Rang as set designer and Tony Garofalo as a consulting producer.

The Q&A game show has been cleared in 30 of the top-40 U.S. markets.