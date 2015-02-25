Travel Channel Renews Eight Series

Travel Channel announced Wednesday that it has renewed eight series, including BBQ Crawl, Big Time RV, Bikinis & Boardwalks, Ghost Adventures, Hotel Impossible, Mysteries at the Monument, Trip Flip andXtremeWaterparks.

In addition to the renewals, the network announced the premiere dates for returning series Bizarre Foods on April 13 at 9 p.m., Mysteries at the Museum on April 3 at 9 p.m., and The Dead Files on April 25 at 10 p.m.

"We are laying the groundwork for success with our returning series, a consistent schedule and great storytelling by smart and entertaining talent," said Ross Babbit, senior VP, programming and development, Travel Channel. "The shows that come back season after season are the backbone of our schedule. They demonstrate our commitment to owning the travel category, while attracting an upscale audience and creating a healthy environment for our new slate of 2015 programming."

The premiere date for new series Man Finds Food is set for April 1 at 9 p.m. The series follows host Adam Richman in his quest to discover unique and hidden food across America. The series is produced by Sharp Entertainment.