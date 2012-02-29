Travel Channel Promotes Singer to GM
Andy Singer has been promoted to general manager of Travel
Channel, its parent company Scripps Networks Interactive announced Wednesday.
Singer joined Travel's programming team last August from DIY
Network, where he had been GM since 2010 and before that, head of its
programming department for three years. In his expanded role as GM, he will be
responsible for setting the programming strategy for Travel Channel as Scripps
looks to develop its newest network into a category leader on par with sister
nets HGTV and Food Network.
"Andy is a proven programmer and a strong leader who has
made his mark quickly wherever he's been," said John Lansing, president of
Scripps Networks. "His focus on developing scalable, breakout programs and
identifying engaging talent is evident in the new programs Travel Channel is
introducing this year, moving this brand closer to becoming a destination
network."
Since Singer joined the channel, he has been focused on
returning the network's programming to more travel-centered series after years
of it being know for fare like Man v.
Food. At a press event earlier this month, Travel touted series in
development like Mile High, Aloha Gold and Slice of Brooklyn.
Scripps will also move Ross Babbit, who succeeded Singer as
GM at DIY Network, to Travel Channel as senior VP of programming and
production. While Singer refocuses on editorial vision and working with the SNI
ad sales group, Babbit will oversee the network's producers, editors and
programming partners and oversee program scheduling.
Chad Youngblood, most recently senior VP of home category
initiatives for SNI, will replace Babbit as GM at DIY Network.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.