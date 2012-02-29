Travel Channel Promotes Singer to GM

Andy Singer has been promoted to general manager of Travel

Channel, its parent company Scripps Networks Interactive announced Wednesday.

Singer joined Travel's programming team last August from DIY

Network, where he had been GM since 2010 and before that, head of its

programming department for three years. In his expanded role as GM, he will be

responsible for setting the programming strategy for Travel Channel as Scripps

looks to develop its newest network into a category leader on par with sister

nets HGTV and Food Network.

"Andy is a proven programmer and a strong leader who has

made his mark quickly wherever he's been," said John Lansing, president of

Scripps Networks. "His focus on developing scalable, breakout programs and

identifying engaging talent is evident in the new programs Travel Channel is

introducing this year, moving this brand closer to becoming a destination

network."

Since Singer joined the channel, he has been focused on

returning the network's programming to more travel-centered series after years

of it being know for fare like Man v.

Food. At a press event earlier this month, Travel touted series in

development like Mile High, Aloha Gold and Slice of Brooklyn.

Scripps will also move Ross Babbit, who succeeded Singer as

GM at DIY Network, to Travel Channel as senior VP of programming and

production. While Singer refocuses on editorial vision and working with the SNI

ad sales group, Babbit will oversee the network's producers, editors and

programming partners and oversee program scheduling.

Chad Youngblood, most recently senior VP of home category

initiatives for SNI, will replace Babbit as GM at DIY Network.