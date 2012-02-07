Travel Channel Names Hurwitz Senior VP of Digital

Travel Channel has named Marietta Hurwitz senior vice president and general manager of digital.

Based in both the Chevy Chase, Md., and New York offices, Hurwitz will oversee Travel Channel's digital platforms as the network expands its reach by launching new digital content and strategies. She will report to Shannon O'Neill, chief financial officer at Travel Channel.

"Staying competitive in the digital industry, as well as continuing to be the travel expert for our viewers, are top priorities for Travel Channel," said O'Neill. "Marietta's strong background in digital marketing, content programming & strategy, mobile, and business development makes her well positioned to lead current and future digital initiatives."

Hurwitz joins Travel Channel after spending time as a digital media consultant for a variety of clients including Ovation Network, and was previously senior VP and general manager of Oprah.com.