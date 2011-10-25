Travel Channel Appoints Three Programming Executives

Travel Channel announced Tuesday that it is expanding its

production and development team with the appointment of three key programming

executives.

David W. Padrusch joins as VP, production and

development; Bill Howard has been named to the newly created position of

director, programming & partnerships; and Doug Bailey has been named director,

production & development. Based at the company's headquarters in Chevy

Chase, Md., they will report to Andy Singer, senior VP programming and

production, Travel Channel.

Padrusch will oversee

the Travel Channel's development slate and series' production. He comes to

Travel Channel from Tower Productions, where he was VP of

development and executive producer.

Howard will be responsible for creating multiplatform

relationships across Travel Channel's series, talent and partners. He

previously served as executive producer at Discovery Channel.

Bailey will assist

in broadening the network's programming content as well as identifying new

shows. Bailey joins Travel Channel from Discovery Channel, where he served as

director, program development.