Travel Channel Appoints Three Programming Executives
Travel Channel announced Tuesday that it is expanding its
production and development team with the appointment of three key programming
executives.
David W. Padrusch joins as VP, production and
development; Bill Howard has been named to the newly created position of
director, programming & partnerships; and Doug Bailey has been named director,
production & development. Based at the company's headquarters in Chevy
Chase, Md., they will report to Andy Singer, senior VP programming and
production, Travel Channel.
Padrusch will oversee
the Travel Channel's development slate and series' production. He comes to
Travel Channel from Tower Productions, where he was VP of
development and executive producer.
Howard will be responsible for creating multiplatform
relationships across Travel Channel's series, talent and partners. He
previously served as executive producer at Discovery Channel.
Bailey will assist
in broadening the network's programming content as well as identifying new
shows. Bailey joins Travel Channel from Discovery Channel, where he served as
director, program development.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.