Traitor flick delivers for A&E

A&E Network's historical made-for-TV movie about traitor Benedict Arnold

debuted to strong ratings Monday night.

Benedict Arnold: A Question of Honor, starring Aidan Quinn and Kelsey

Grammer, notched a 2.5 household rating, more than double A&E's 1.0 Nielsen Media

Research prime-time average in 2002.

The movie, A&E's first for 2003, attracted 2.9 million viewers.

Another bright spot for A&E: Biography ratings are on the rise. A

two-hour bio on John Travolta Jan. 6 scored a 1.8 rating.

It was part of a weeklong look at Hollywood leading men that also included

Nicholas Cage and Al Pacino.

The show averaged a 1.3 rating for the week.