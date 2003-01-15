Traitor flick delivers for A&E
A&E Network's historical made-for-TV movie about traitor Benedict Arnold
debuted to strong ratings Monday night.
Benedict Arnold: A Question of Honor, starring Aidan Quinn and Kelsey
Grammer, notched a 2.5 household rating, more than double A&E's 1.0 Nielsen Media
Research prime-time average in 2002.
The movie, A&E's first for 2003, attracted 2.9 million viewers.
Another bright spot for A&E: Biography ratings are on the rise. A
two-hour bio on John Travolta Jan. 6 scored a 1.8 rating.
It was part of a weeklong look at Hollywood leading men that also included
Nicholas Cage and Al Pacino.
The show averaged a 1.3 rating for the week.
