Traditional Media Advertising Continues to Fall

Research company eMarketer has predicted that ad spending in traditional

media will continue to decrease, AdWeek

reported.

The firm's report estimates that spending increased by

2.1% in 2010 with a growth of just under 1%. Total traditional media spending

is estimated to reach $129 billion, up only $3 billion projected this year.

TV advertising is the exception to the traditional media

spending fall. eMarketer estimates that spending in 2010 grew almost 10% to $59

billion. By 2015, eMarketer predicts that TV ad dollars will reach $68 billion.

A previous report from the company estimated that online

ad spending would reach $26 billion in 2010, and would reach $40.5 billion by

2015.