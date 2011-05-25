Traditional Media Advertising Continues to Fall
Research company eMarketer has predicted that ad spending in traditional
media will continue to decrease, AdWeek
reported.
The firm's report estimates that spending increased by
2.1% in 2010 with a growth of just under 1%. Total traditional media spending
is estimated to reach $129 billion, up only $3 billion projected this year.
TV advertising is the exception to the traditional media
spending fall. eMarketer estimates that spending in 2010 grew almost 10% to $59
billion. By 2015, eMarketer predicts that TV ad dollars will reach $68 billion.
A previous report from the company estimated that online
ad spending would reach $26 billion in 2010, and would reach $40.5 billion by
2015.
