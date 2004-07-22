Trading Spaces Makeover

With Trading Spaces slipping from its sky-high ratings a year ago, The Learning Channel is trying to inject new life into the show while giving two designers their own series.

The new season – the show’s fifth – will feature new designers, fresh challenges and visits to new towns. In a new twist, the designers and home owners won’t know beforehand which room they’ll be remodeling.

TLC’s GM, Roger Marmet, revealed the tweaks Thursday to TV critics at the Television Critics Association gathering in Los Angeles.

Trading Spaces designer Genevieve Gorder is getting her own show. Town Haul, slated to debut in early 2005, will go into a small town and rally the residents to remake public spaces, like a teen center or a church basement.

Another Trading Spaces alum, Doug Wilson, will host Moving Up, which follows home buyers and sellers as they go through the adventures of moving and then go back and revisit their old homes.

Wilson will also host host TLC specials, America’s Ugliest, like the ugliest bathroom or worst kitchen.

Another real estate-themed show arrives next year. Property Ladder will profile buyers who sell, renovate and then quickly resell, or “flip,” their properties.

