Trading Spaces ' hiccup ending

Trading Spaces addicts got a surprise Thursday night, but it

was not the surprise ending to the show's Jan. 18 episode, where the last 10

minutes were live.

In the midnight repeat of Trading Spaces' "Vegas: Live Reveal"

episode, instead of seeing the usual redecorator reactions, viewers watched a

bland camera walk-through and some tape hiccups where bits of segments repeated

themselves.

The Learning Channel blamed the production glitch on technical problems with its uplink

facility.

To make it up, TLC replayed the Vegas episode Sunday night.

The premiere of that episode (where the live ending went off without a hitch)

scored a 4.4 rating, the series' best-ever Nielsen Media Research

marks.