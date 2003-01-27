Trading Spaces ' hiccup ending
Trading Spaces addicts got a surprise Thursday night, but it
was not the surprise ending to the show's Jan. 18 episode, where the last 10
minutes were live.
In the midnight repeat of Trading Spaces' "Vegas: Live Reveal"
episode, instead of seeing the usual redecorator reactions, viewers watched a
bland camera walk-through and some tape hiccups where bits of segments repeated
themselves.
The Learning Channel blamed the production glitch on technical problems with its uplink
facility.
To make it up, TLC replayed the Vegas episode Sunday night.
The premiere of that episode (where the live ending went off without a hitch)
scored a 4.4 rating, the series' best-ever Nielsen Media Research
marks.
