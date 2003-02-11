Trading office spaces
E! Entertainment Television's Style network has poached two programming executives
from The Learning Channel.
Stephen H. Schwartz, most recently executive producer for TLC, is now Style's
senior vice president, programming.
Heather Moran, who was director of programming for TLC, is now Style's VP of programming.
Schwartz, who executive-produced TLC hit Trading Spaces, will now
oversee all of Style's programming.
He also has experience with long-form and documentary programming, creating
programming for ABC, CBS and Lifetime Television.
Both Schwartz and Moran will be based in New York.
